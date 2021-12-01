Sara Ali Khan is often applauded by fans and netizens for her kind gestures. The beauty is currently busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. A while ago, Sara got into a heated conversation with her bodyguard after he pushed a pap and now clarifying the same misunderstanding, the beauty has revealed what exactly happened in a new video.

Sara is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following with over 37 million followers on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted by paps last night where she clarified about her bouncer not being at fault for manhandling a photographer at the song launch of Chaka Chak from ‘Atrangi Re’. Sara said, “Inka galti ho hi nahi sakta. Un logo ne kissko laya tha jinhone aapko dhakka diya. Issiliye toh muje bura laga (It can’t be his fault. The organisers got some people who pushed you. That’s why I felt bad).”

Sara Ali Khan continued and said, “Inki galti nahi hai, mujhe pata hai. Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa (I know it’s not his fault. He will never do something like this).”

Sara Ali Khan has time and again won the hearts of her fans by her kind gestures and they often applaud her for her upbringing. We would totally agree to it. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan have indeed done a commendable job with their kids!

