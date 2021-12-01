Antim isn’t a box office record-breaker but has been shutting Salman Khan haters with its positive reviews. The film is led by newbie Aayush Sharma. Not just social media, but the film is also leaving its impression on IMDb.

On the opening day itself, fans were trending the IMDb ratings of Aayush and Salman’s latest release. Many even compared it with Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, in which Akshay’s cop drama was lagging behind by a huge margin. The latest update now states that the film is Salman’s highest-rated film on the portal.

For the unversed, IMDb is a database of films and other forms of entertaining content. Users can rate their favourite content on the portal on a scale of 10.

At the time we write, Antim has been rated at 8.1 out of 10. It has been rated by around 28k people by now. With such a good number, the film has levelled the scores with Andaz Apna Apna to become Salman Khan’s highest-rated film on IMDb. AAA has around 52k votes.

Antim has been a good achievement for Salman Khan as his previous releases like Radhe, Dabangg 3 and Race 3 were amongst the most trolled films of the respective years.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy promoting Antim post its release across major Indian cities. It’s usually rare to see Salman promoting a film post its release. It’s might be due to positive reactions to his latest release that have encouraged him to do so. It’s also learnt that the actor is urging people to watch movies in theatres as they were doing it before the pandemic.

Recently, Salman visited Ahmedabad. In the next few days, he’ll be visiting Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other cities along with the director Mahesh Manjrekar.

