Sooryavanshi is now 3-week old and surrounded by competitors like Antim, Satyameva Jayate 2. Despite all such factors, the film continues to bring in some moolah with regular jumps on partial holidays and weekends. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film has been a big money-spinner at the box office.

No one ever expected the collections Rohit Shetty’s latest release managed to pull off. In India, as per the last official update, the film has earned 184.93 crores nett. Including tax, the gross amount goes to 218.21 crores. From overseas, 58.38 crores gross have come in. The global grand total stands at 276.59 crores.

On its way to hit the 280 crore mark soon, Sooryavanshi has surpassed two more biggies in Bollywood’s worldwide grossers’ chart. The latest to be surpassed is Salman Khan’s Race 3 (270.76 crores) and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (275 crores – Hindi version).

The next targets are already set with Mission Mangal (287.18 crores) and Raees (287.71 crores) in the line. Click here to see the complete list.

In India, Sooryavanshi performed best in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Despite the 50% occupancy rule in some states, the performance has been overwhelming, which clearly shows the level of buzz it was carrying.

In India, the film was released on 3519 screens. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film also established extraordinary milestones in major global markets. In North America, the film was released on 520 screens in 490 locations. It has been shown on 137 screens in the UAE and 107 screens in Australia.

The film was released in 158 locations across Europe. It has been shown on 29 screens in France, 36 in Germany, 20 in Spain, and 19 in Italy. Israel, Japan, Chile, Egypt, Iraq, and Djibouti are among the new non-traditional countries where the film was released.

