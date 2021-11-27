Antim is definitely a slow starter, but as the word of mouth is good, the film is witnessing the effect in numbers. Starring Aayush Sharma as the anti-hero, the film has a box office magnet like Salman Khan in it. Let’s see how much pull these factors are generating on day 2.

If not good, the film put up a fair number on its opening day. The need of the hour was some sort of growth during the remaining weekend. Thankfully, the film is showing some positive signs if we look at the morning occupancy.

Speaking of day 2, Antim has witnessed morning occupancy of 18-20% all across the country. It’s a slight growth when compared to yesterday’s average of 15% occupancy. Of course, it’s definitely nowhere near when compared to the stature of Salman Khan films. But since yesterday, reviews have been spread stating the film is totally Aayush Sharma’s show. So, the effect is clearly seen!

Nevertheless, Antim is bound to pick up from afternoon shows and perform best during the night shows considering tomorrow is Sunday.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Mahima Makwana, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye and others in important roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently said that he was shocked to see his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma’s physical transformation from his debut movie LoveYatri to Antim.

Salman, who essays the police officer who would be locking horns with Aayush’s Rahuliya, said: “I was shocked, there’s been a huge transformation. He’s worked so hard in the film, that his work will be appreciated.”

Director Mahesh Manjrekar also added that Aayush worked really hard on the physical transformation. Aayush had followed a strict diet and rigorous training for months to achieve the results.

(Input- IANS)

