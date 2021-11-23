Salman Khan’s brother in law Aayush Sharma is the new face and rising star of the Hindi cinema industry! His Bollywood venture started with his debut film ‘Loveyatri’, and the actor has now opened up on how he faced his first criticism after his first film.

So, recently, Aayush Sharma during his interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan opened up on how a reporter called him a girl and how the people labelled him as ‘weak’, he said, “I remember the criticism I faced for the first time I think it was Thursday night when the (Loveyatri) reviews started coming. The first review by a very famous reporter said, ‘He looks likes a girl’, after watching the Loveyatri trailer. Someone said, ‘He’s weak in emotional scenes’, someone said ‘there’s a problem in dialogue delivery’, someone said ‘there’s no screen presence.”

Talking more about the whole topic during his discussion with the RJ, Aayush Sharma said, “I worked on all these factors that people thought were missing in me so that next time people don’t feel like this about me. At that point in time, I wrote all these down in a notepad, took a screenshot and made that my wallpaper. I need to change my appearance, dialogue delivery, next time I work on emotional scenes this is how it should be, what should be my screen presence, I worked on all these.”

Well, every actor has to go through their own sets of criticism, that’s what makes them come out stronger with their films!

Talking about Aayush’s debut film Loveyatri, the romantic-drama movie was released in 2018 and was produced by Salman Khan Films. The movie also starred Ronit Roy and Warina Hussain in lead roles.

On the professional front, Aayush Sharma will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother in law, Salman Khan.

