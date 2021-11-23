When a celebrity is spotted in public it’s very common to see fans gather around them for selfies. To avoid the same, actors now go incognito aka under disguise while travelling and Preity Zinta is no different. But this time it has lead to Sanjay Khan posting an apology.

Advertisement

Wondering why? Well, as per the veteran actor’s social media post, he failed to recognize the actress. It was only when his daughter pointed the actress to him that he recognize her.

Advertisement

Talking to his Twitter handle, Sanjay Khan posted a heartfelt apology to Preity Zinta. He wrote, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise that I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai.”

Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face.@realpreityzinta — Sanjay khan (@sanjaykhan01) November 22, 2021

Sanjay Khan further added, “Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta.” Hearing his apology, we bet Preity Zinta has no hard feelings sir.

Talking about Preity, the actress was recently in the news as she and hubby Gene Goodenough we’re blessed with twins. Born via surrogacy, the couple revealed the names of their kids but have still withheld pictures of them. She tweeted their names – Gia Zinta Goodenough and Jai Zinta Goodenough, along with a selfie with Gene.

On the work front, Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018, which marked her comeback to Bollywood after seven long years

Must Read: Did You Know? Kartik Aaryan Had To Give 37 Retakes For A Kissing Scene Because “He Didn’t Know The Right Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube