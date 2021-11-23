Priyanka Chopra has been making a lot of noise since last evening. The actress removed ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’ from her last name on her Instagram bio, and fans are already worried. Many are wondering if this is a hint towards divorce with husband Nick Jonas. Mother Madhu Chopra is now clarifying the reports and has debunked all the rumours!

It all began as fans noticed last night that PeeCee has removed ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her bio. While her own surname was conveniently removed, a huge noise was created over the removal of ‘Jonas’. Reports suggested that the couple was heading for a divorce.

Mother Madhu Chopra was quick to react to it all and has quashed all the divorce rumours. She told News18, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.” That is indeed a sigh of relief for all the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fans.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was quick to debunk the rumours herself as well. Last night, Nick Jonas shared a video of himself working out at the gym. “Monday motivation, let’s get it,” he captioned the post.

Priyanka was quick to take to the comments section and wrote, “Damn! I Just died in your arms…”

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Nickyanka fans, there clearly is nothing to worry about. So, y’all can continue shipping for your favourite couple!

Nick and Priyanka recently even celebrated Diwali together. The singer even took to his Instagram and shared a video from their celebrations.

“Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family,” Nick Jonas posted as he wished the Indian fam!

