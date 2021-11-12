Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat was actors one of the most anticipated films of 2019. Since its announcement the Bhai fans were hoping to see something different, however, the film was a box office dud. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was originally cast in the film but due to her wedding with Nick Jonas, the actress quit the project. Her move clearly irked the superstar and he made some harsh comments against the actress during the film’s promotion.

The film would have marked the second collaboration between the two stars after Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. But still it’s a dream for many to see both of them together.

Eventually, the role went to Katrina Kaif and during a promotional event, Salman Khan made some shocking remarks against the Baywatch star that no one was ready for. During the press conference, the Bharat actor said, “She [Priyanka Chopra], over Bharat, did choose USA in the ‘nick’ of time. She has worked so hard all her life, okay? And when she got the biggest film of her life, she dumped that film and got married. You know hats off! Usually, people leave their husbands for a film like this.”

Later when Katrina Kaif was talking about Kumud Mishra’s role in Bharat, Salman Khan interrupted her randomly and said, “Thank you, Priyanka Chopra.” In a different interview, the Sooryavanshi actress was asked about the difficulties she faced while preparing for her role, she didn’t say much but the Radhe actor answered on her behalf and took a dig at the Krrish star saying, “Priyanka didn’t give us enough time to prepare. Sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn’t do Bharat.”

While speaking to Rajeev Masand, Katrina Kaif defended the superstar, saying, “You have to take everything that Salman says with a big bucket of salt. I think we all know that by now. He just says it for effect, he does not mean it. Sometimes, in interviews, I am biting my tongue like 5 times in a day, but it’s all in good fun. I don’t take it seriously.”

Director Ali Abbas Zafar also tried to calm the issue and said, “No, no, not at all. See Priyanka Chopra is a very close friend of mine. We have talked about it, we have had a laugh about it. And I personally think you know, if anyone knows SK (Salman Khan), this is his tongue-in-cheek humour. What he is doing to Priyanka that happens to me on set everyday.”

