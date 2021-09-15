Advertisement
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is head over heels in love with her husband Nick Jonas, the two are always seen sharing romantic pictures on Instagram. Recently, the global superstar said that her singer husband is a ‘diplomat’, while she called herself ‘mirchi.’ Years after marriage, the Krrish star opens up about marriage, relations with her husband and her book, which is being loved all over the world.
The actress is away from Bollywood for quite a long time but the Dostana star is often seen in Hollywood shows and films like Bay Watch, The White Tiger and Isn’t It Romantic.
Speaking more about her life, Priyanka Chopra recently spoke with Vinita Dawra Nangia for a special Times Lit Fest session where she shared insights about her marriage with Nick Jonas and his family. Talking about how Nick impacted her as a person, she said, “He has impacted me in a big way. I’ve become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people’s heads off. If I get pissed off now, I’m a little calmer. (laughs) My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He’s a diplomat. Whereas, I’m just like a Mirchi. If I go off, I go off.”
Talking about if there’s any of her Bollywood films that Nick loves watching over and over again and does he understand Hindi, the actress reveals, “We both didn’t know much about each other’s careers when we met. So after we got married, we did a sort of ‘show and tell’. He showed me his earlier music and work and I showed him a few of my movies. Nick loves ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, he’s watched it multiple times,” adding to that, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress says, “I’ve told most people who meet us, don’t speak in Hindi in front of him. He picks it up. He’s a very astute man.”
Further in the conversation, Priyanka Chopra called Nick Jonas her continuous cheerleader and supporter, “The one thing that my marriage has definitely taught me, which I guess I didn’t feel the need to have, which now I can’t live without is, having your, partner give complete credence and credit to the job and the work that I do.”
“It’s so amazing when I see how Nick accommodates his life or my achievements or my career and where I have to go and what my choices are — how it’s so important to him that I went. And that was something I didn’t realize that I needed — a cheerleader.”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for Keanu Reeves starrer Matrix 4, along with Text For You and Russo brother’s spy thriller Citadel for which the actress is currently busy shooting in the UK. Meanwhile, the actress will be making her Bollywood comeback in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Ley Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
