Priyanka Chopra Jonas is head over heels in love with her husband Nick Jonas, the two are always seen sharing romantic pictures on Instagram. Recently, the global superstar said that her singer husband is a ‘diplomat’, while she called herself ‘mirchi.’ Years after marriage, the Krrish star opens up about marriage, relations with her husband and her book, which is being loved all over the world.

The actress is away from Bollywood for quite a long time but the Dostana star is often seen in Hollywood shows and films like Bay Watch, The White Tiger and Isn’t It Romantic.

Speaking more about her life, Priyanka Chopra recently spoke with Vinita Dawra Nangia for a special Times Lit Fest session where she shared insights about her marriage with Nick Jonas and his family. Talking about how Nick impacted her as a person, she said, “He has impacted me in a big way. I’ve become a lot calmer in life. Earlier I would bite people’s heads off. If I get pissed off now, I’m a little calmer. (laughs) My husband is a bit calmer and he finds solutions. He’s a diplomat. Whereas, I’m just like a Mirchi. If I go off, I go off.”