Advertisement

Mallika Sherawat is one of those stars who even after staying away from limelight were very much in the news. A few years back the Murder star moved abroad and took upon some international projects. Back then, Mallika worked on films that shocked everyone as no one was ready to consume such content, and due to those films the actress says she was ‘sexually propositioned by men.’

The actress is ready to make her grand comeback, as she will be seen in a web series titled, Nakaab along with Esha Gupta.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Mallika Sherawat was asked if she has ever been se*ually propositioned by men in the entertainment industry, the actress says, “I haven’t faced too much of it, but of course, a little bit of it I have. But I think they were all intimidated by me or scared of me. Mujhe proposition karne se pehle mere khayal se woh log nervous se ho jaate the.”

“Their perception was that she is bold and she’ll give it back; she’s not a very shy or scared girl. So my image also helped me in a certain manner.” Talking about if she has stayed away from people who give bad vibes, she said, “I’ve always, because all this happens when you put yourself in that position, I feel. I didn’t go to Bollywood parties, I didn’t meet any producer or director at night in a hotel room, or at night in the office. I kept myself away, and I thought, ‘Jo meri kismat mein hai woh mere paas ayega.”

Being part of the entertainment industry for all these years, Mallika never shied away from doing certain projects, although she had her shares of ups and downs but the Welcome star came out strong and carved her way into Bollywood.

However, in a previous interview with PTI, Mallika Sherawat revealed that she was replaced in some projects due to misleading ‘accusations and judgments’, she said, If you wear short skirts, kiss on screen then you’re a fallen woman with no morals. Men tend to take liberties with you. This happened with me too. I was thrown out of projects because heroes would say ‘why can’t you be intimate with me? You can do it on screen, what’s the problem in doing that with me in private?’ I’ve lost so many projects. It’s very reflective of the society, what women deal with in our country.”

On the work front, Mallika is gearing for her digital show, where she will be playing the role of a power-hungry producer; the series will stream on the OTT platform MX Player.

Must Read: Sonu Sood’s Mumbai Office Raided By Income Tax Department? Alleged Tampering In The Book Of Accounts Reported

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube