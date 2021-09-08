Advertisement

Actress Mallika Sherawat is quite impressed by Comedian Sugandha Mishara Bhosle! The actress will be seen as the special guest on the ‘Zee Comedy Show’ during its upcoming episode, while Mika Singh judges the show.

Sugandha and Gaurav Dubey‘s hilarious act made the ‘Hiss’ actress laugh out loud. While Gaurav flawlessly enacted Sooraj Barjatya, Sugandha delivered a stunning mimicry of Mallika that left the latter thoroughly impressed with her performance. In fact, the actress was so thrilled by what she saw, she felt that the comedian was a mirror image of herself during the act.

As Mallika Sherawat revealed: “Sugandha imitated me so well, it was just perfect. I am truly like that only! She aced the nuances, the expressions, everything. I never thought someone could mimic me so well, but Sugandha totally nailed it and I can never forget this one (the act).”

Reacting to Mallika’s comment, an ecstatic Sugandha Mishar Bhosle said, “I would really like to thank Mallika ji for being a sport. I was really scared initially. When I was told about this act, I was really skeptical as I didn’t know how to mimic her at all, but they convinced me and thankfully it went well, and it was well appreciated.” ‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.

On the work front, The trailer of the actress’ web series ‘Nakaab’ has been launched. It is an investigative thriller directed by Soumik Sen which also features Esha Gupta and Gautam Rode in the lead.

