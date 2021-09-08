Advertisement

We have all literally grown up watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over the years. From the storyline to the characters, everything about the show seems just so relatable. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Nidhi Bhanushali who played the role of ‘Sonu’ on the show and broke the internet with her bikini picture.

It was last year in September that Nidhi took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself in a bikini.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali wrote, “Getting some vitamin Sea and some vitamin D to stay the hell away from covid-19.”

Fans were quick to react to Nidhi Bhanushali’s picture and a netizen commented, “a dekh k bhide mar jayega 😂.” Another netizen commented, “Sonu nhi beta.” A third netizen commented, “Hamari Sonu kab badi ho gai pata hi Nahi chala😂”.

Netizens doesn’t spare no one, it seems.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2019 to pursue further studies. She played the role of Sonu Bhide who happens to be Atmaram Tukaram Bhide and was replaced by Palak Sidhwani.

The TMKOC actress is quite popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of over 868K followers on Instagram. The beauty keeps entertaining her fans on the photo-sharing site by sharing her pretty pictures and videos from time to time.

Whatever picture Nidhi Bhanushali share on her Instagram, fans relate it to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah some or the other way. And why not, she has been part of the world’s longest-running sitcom for 6 years before quitting it.

What are your thoughts on Nidhi’s bikini picture? Tell us in the comments below.

