Nia Sharma has dealt with online hate and trolls for a long time. Whatever the Naagin fame says and posts are taken in a different way by the trollers. Recently, the television diva broke down while talking about how she deals with criticism.

The actress recently raised temperatures by featuring in a dance number, ‘Do Ghoont’, the latest track is a modern version of ‘Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi’ from the 1973 film Jheel Ke Us Paar.

Nia Sharma is always on the news, majorly for her outspoken behaviour or being trolled for wearing revealing clothes, in an interview, when a journalist asked Nia about facing endless criticism, the actress broke down and said, “Mostly, nothing good about my clothes is ever said, and I accept it. Attention ke liye and to be on the news I remove my clothes,” she adds, “Main 10 saal se attention hi le rahi hun, I have worked enough and I am famous enough, they need to understand my clothes are not my way of fetching attention or to stay in any news.”

“I like to dress up in a certain way, ab toh used to ho jana chahiye, mai toh nahi badal rahi hu.”

Recently, Nia Sharma appeared in Bigg Boss OTT, however, many thought she was a wild card contestant but the next day itself she exited the house. During her stay in BB house, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress grew close to Pratik Sehajpal and wanted him to become her connection.

Talking about featuring in Do Ghoont, the actress called it an incredible opportunity to be featured in the music video as the song is one of the most iconic tracks of yesteryear.

Nia, who was once named Asia’s sexiest woman, had told IANS, “An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance.”

