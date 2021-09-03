Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT never fails to make the headlines. Be it theirs fights, arguments, shocking eliminations or wildcards – the show is literally ‘over the top.’ Keeping true to its theme of doing more than what people expect was introducing actress Nia Sharma as a ‘wild card’ just a couple of days ago.

Well, in a shocking turn of events, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has been asked to pack her stuff and leave the house through its main door. Wondering why? Well, as per a video doing the rounds on social media, Nia was a guest and her stay is complete.

An Instagram handle, named ‘bigbossseason_15,’ has shared a clip of Nia Sharma being asked to exit the Bigg Boss 13 house as her stay as a guest has been complete. Captioning the video, “Nia Sharma Exits the Bigg Boss House,” it shows all the contestants gathered in the living room for the announcement. While Nia looked prepared for the news as she rocked a pink pantsuit and sneaker look, the contestants, including Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin and others were left surprised.

The video begins with Bigg Boss revealing to all in Hindi that guest Nia Sharma’s stay in the Bigg Boss OTT house has now come to an end. After congratulating her for completing the given task successfully, she is then asked to pack all her things and keep them in the storage room. She’s also asked to exit the house via its front door. In response, the Jamai Raja actress said, “Thank you. Thank you Bigg Boss. It was fun. It was so much fun.”

With Nia Sharma, not a Bigg Boss OTT contestant, do you want to her participate in the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comments below.

