Famous television and movie actor Sidharth Shukla, who had won Bigg Boss season 13 passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. It was a surprise to all his fans and other tv celebrities to learn of his early demise. He recently appeared in two shows which were Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. His last on-screen performance was Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ for which he was admired.

Sidharth is survived by his mother and two sisters. It was reported that he was very close to his mother, Rita Shukla. Anywhere he spoke or took an interview he had always made a point to talk about his closeness towards his mother. In 2020, Humans of Bombay posted a video that showed the late actor speak about the close relationship he has with his mother.

1. Sidharth Shukla shared this image on Mother’s day on his Instagram account with a caption, ”Acknowledging all your love and sacrifice on this special day because you make my day.”

2. Sidharth Shukla posted another post showing his beautiful bond with his mom and he made sure to be with her anytime possible.

3. During his time in the Bigg Boss house, his mother had arrived to meet him during a task and he was all in tears after seeing her.

4. Sidharth Shukla had earlier confessed that his mother was a huge motivation and driving force for him. “I used to always act like the ‘cool guy’ — so in an attempt to ‘teach me a lesson’, she sent me for a modelling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding Force in my life.”

5. Being a mummy’s boy it was difficult for Sidharth to even imagine being away from her, “When my dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom, being the strong woman that she is, was our rock through it all. She never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she seamlessly ran the household, looked after three children, and always fulfilled our demands! I realize now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so many things to give us whatever we wanted.”

6. Previously in an interview Sidharth Shukla said, “People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But the one person I will always melt for is my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I would start crying if I had to go a second without her — so even when she had to make rotis, she would hold me in one hand and the roller in another!.”

May Sidharth Shukla’s soul rest in peace.

