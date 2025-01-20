Karanveer Mehra took home the winning trophy of Bigg Boss 18 yesterday (January 19). The actor emerged as the second person to win both Bigg and Khatron Ke Khiladi after the late Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, Sidharth had won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and then Bigg Boss 13. During his media round, Karanveer was asked about him being compared to Sidharth to which he could not stop praising the actor. Not only this, but he also revealed an anecdote wherein Sidharth had lent him his expensive bike for a photoshoot.

Karanveer Mehra On Being Compared To Sidharth Shukla

Karanveer Mehra revealed that he feels grateful that he is being compared to Sidharth Shukla, as one of the journalists in the media round also noted that their winning trophies were also same. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner furthermore said that even though he did not spend a lot of time with the late actor, they were very good friends. Mehra said, “Woh Dil Ka Bohot Badha Insaan Tha.”

Karanveer Mehra Remembers An Endearing Incident With Sidharth Shukla

Karanveer Mehra furthermore recalled an endearing incident with Sidharth Shukla which was a witness to the latter’s large heart. The Pari Hoon Main actor remembered that he once requested the Balika Vadhu actor to allow him to pose beside the latter’s expensive bike for his photoshoot portfolio. To this, Sidharth went up to his house and brought the key to his bike. He agreed to lend Karanveer his bike and told the latter to click some nice photos along with the same. Giving this instance as an example, the Bigg Boss 18 winner praised Shukla all over again.

While Karanveer Mehra emerged as the winner, Vivian Dsena came as the first runner-up. At the same time, Rajat Dalal finished as the second runner-up. Avinash Mishra was the third runner-up and finished in the fourth position.

