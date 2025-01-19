Bigg Boss 18 ka Laadla Vivian DSena stood on the stage for the grand finale, along with Karanveer Mehra, waiting to hold the trophy. However, in a twist of fate, Vivian finished second in this season of the reality, with Karanveer snatching the trophy!

Vivian DSena’s Total Earnings

The superstar of the TV industry, Vivian, was the highest-paid contestant of this season. He has been called for the reality show every season, but he declined the offer till this season. The actor was reportedly paid 5 lakh per week for his participation in the reality show, which is only 1.6 times higher than Karanveer‘s per week remuneration. Vivian’s total earnings from the show for almost 15 weeks is reportedly 75 lakh!

Vivian’s Per Day Earnings For BB 18!

Vivian entered the show playing with the theme of Time Ka Taandav, and he was announced as the finalist on day 1 because of this theme. Being the highest-paid contestant, his entire salary is 50% more than the winning amount. With his 102-day stint on the show, Vivian earned 73K per day on the reality show.

Vivian’s Insta Growth

Vivian DSena witnessed a growth of 165.62% with his Instagram followers since the day he entered the show, and the day he walked out of the house. Vivian’s number of followers before entering Bigg Boss 18 was 642K but he walked out with immense love and 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Fans Call Out Bigg Boss 18

Vivian DSena fans called Bigg Boss 18 scripted after he lost the trophy. A user wrote on X, “He doesn’t need a trophy. Trophy needs him. Asli janta ka laadla and winner vivian dsena hai.” Another comment read, “The fact that Vivian Dsena didn’t win Bigg Boss… all imma say is ROBBED!!!!!”

Stay tuned with Koimoi for more updates on Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra’s Total Earnings Till Grand Finale Only 1.2 Times Higher Than Vivian DSena!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News