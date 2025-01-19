Karanveer Mehra is finally the winner of Bigg Boss 18 and the actor got his due with the reality show. This is Karanveer Mehra’s second continuous win on a reality. He was also the winner of the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi!

However, Salman Khan praise all the six finalists – Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena. While Vivian was being hailed as Colors Ka Laadla, it was Karanveer who turned out Colors Ka Asli Hero!

The show started with the family of the contestants rooting for their person. While Chum Darang’s family from Pasighat felt very emotional on her finale seat, Vivian DSena’s family was elated with their son’s performance. Even the other contestants felt emotional looking at the videos.

The Top 2

The Karan-Arjun of the show Karanveer Mehra and Vivian DSena finally walked to the stage as the top two contestants of Bigg Boss 18. While everyone expected Colors Ka Laadla Vivian to win, it Karanveer Mehra who finally stole the trophy this season with a cash prize of 50 lakh!

2nd Runner Up

Rajat Dalal, in a shocking eviction, turned the second runner and was surprised at his eviction. Rajat could not hold his tears while he walked out of the Bigg Boss house, leaving the top 2 – Karanveer Mehra and Vivian DSena.

3rd Runner Up

Loveyapa star cast Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor arrived to take another contestant with them. Even Aamir Khan graced the stage for the first time in 18 years. Avinash Mishra was evicted, and he finished in fourth place. Check out his total earnings from the show here.

4th Runner Up

A tough time for the contestants arrived when one of the five remaining finalists Chum, Avinash, Karanveer, Vivian, and Rajat, had to leave the show. It was Chum’s mother who came inside the house and escorted her daughter onto stage! Chum finished at fifth place on Bigg Boss 18. Check out Chum’s total earnings from the show here.

5th Runner Up

Eisha Singh has been eliminated from the show and has been praised for her journey by Salman Khan. Veer Pahariya, went inside the house to promote his upcoming film Sky Force and announced Eisha’s eviction. Check out her total earnings from the show till grand finale here.

