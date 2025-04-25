Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra has embroiled himself in a major controversy after he shared a video of himself reciting a poem on unity after the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. In his poem, he spoke about spreading humanity instead of dividing the nation and spreading hatred. However, some netizens did not take it well and started criticizing the actor.

Amid this, Elvish Yadav also took a sharp dig at Karanveer Mehra’s video. Quoting Karanveer’s video on X, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner asked, “Pakistan Se Vote Aye They Kya Bhai?” For the unversed, Yadav had taken the same jibe at the actor when the latter had appeared in his podcast after his Bigg Boss 18 victory. However, the Pavitra Rishta actor’s fans started brutally trolling Elvish after the same.

One of the fans stated, “Sadme Se Nikla Nahi Hai Abhi Tak. Systum Abhi Tak Hang Kiya Hua Hai Iska KVM Ne.” Another netizen added, “Thought his fans are the dumb ones who always overreact to the situations but no, he is the one who ignites the situation to the worse.”

Another fan of Karanveer Mehra took a dig at Elvish Yadav and said, “Families are grieving, meanwhile your average Chapri criminal influencer and his uneducated worshippers are still stuck on Bigg Boss votes.” For the unversed, Elvish supported his close friend Rajat Dalal on Bigg Boss 18, but the latter ended up as the second runner-up. This led to Yadav taking some jibes at Karanveer Mehra’s win a couple of times after Bigg Boss 18.

Another user said, “Once a loser, always a loser but he is not only a loser but a third-class Chapri D-Grade content creator too. Rota Reh Gawar, Logic Ki Batein Toh Waise Bhi Samajh Nahi Ayegi. The man is more Chapri than combined TikTok era, you can’t convince me either.”

While many netizens called out Karanveer Mehra’s video on the Pahalgam attack, many of his fans came out in his support. Some fans observed that the actor was just reciting a poem by veteran actor Ashutosh Rana to spread a humanitarian message after the terror attack. It seems like Mehra’s video has clearly led the internet to be divided.

