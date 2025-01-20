The grand finale of Salman Khan’s popular reality show, Bigg Boss 18 was held on Sunday night. However, it was earlier reported that Akshay Kumar will be joining the superstar on the sets to promote his upcoming film Skyforce. However, Akshay did not turn up for the same, and his co-star, Veer Pahariya, made his presence on the show to promote the film. According to Indian Express, Akshay, who has a habit of being punctual for all his shoots, turned up on the set at 2:15 pm to shoot for the show. However, Salman did not arrive on the set and this resulted in Akshay leaving the location since he had prior commitments. Reportedly, Salman appeared on the sets around 6:30 pm. Reports also state that Akshay and Salman spoke on a call and came to a mutual agreement to appear on the show together in a later season.

Salman Khan Clarifies On Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale On Akshay Kumar’s Absence

Later, during the show, Salman Khan also clarified on Akshay Kumar’s absence from the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. The Dabangg actor could be seen saying, “Akki (Akshay Kumar) is also in the film. I got a little late, and he had to leave for another function, so he left.” His co-star Veer Pahariya represented the Skyforce team and also helped in evicting Eisha Singh in the 6th position.

Fans React To Akshay Kumar Leaving The Bigg Boss 18 Set

No sooner did the news break out of Akshay Kumar leaving the Bigg Boss 18 set without shooting for the show than fans started reacting to the same. One of the netizens stated, “Jisko Jaana Hai Jaye, Bhai Ko Koi Farak Nhi Padta.” A user added, “Idhar Inka Bigg Boss Chalu Ho Gaya Hai.” A netizen added, “Akshay Kumar is very punctual, they should have known better.” A user went on to add, “Some Kalesh between Salman and Akshay.”

Some fans, however stated that this was an opportunity missed to see both the megastars together on the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale. However, the event saw Aamir Khan gracing the show for the first time. He made an appearance to promote his son Junaid Khan’s film Loveyapa.

