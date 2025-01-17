Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, has recreated its magic even after 11 years. It has exceeded all expectations in India, and even in the UK, the response has been phenomenal. The first re-release edition of the film could be described as a blockbuster, and with the updated worldwide box office collection, it has managed to go past Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat, and other Bollywood biggies.

There’s a strong audience base for coming-of-age romantic films, and the tremendous success of YJHD’s rerun proves it. In a wave of larger-than-life and action cinema, the impressive run of the Ayan Mukerji directorial is an eye-opener. During the original run, the film benefitted due to its chartbuster music, and of course, the powerful content helped it run longer. After 11 years, it was re-released in theatres on January 3, and the audience lapped up the opportunity.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s re-release made 12.15 crores in the opening week in India. In the second week, it faced several new releases in theatres, but it still managed to hold well and earned 5.54 crores. Overall, the film earned a superb 17.69 crore net at the Indian box office. Adding this to the original run of 190.03 crores, the total sum stands at 207.72 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 279.87 crore gross.

Overseas, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was re-released in the UK, and as per the last update, it made around £70K in the country. In Indian rupees, it’s around 0.74 crore. Combining this with the original overseas run of 58 crores, the updated tally stands at 58.74 crore gross.

Combining the updated Indian gross and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 338.61 crore gross.

Total collection breakdown of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

India net- 207.72 crores

India gross- 279.87 crores

Overseas- 58.74 crores

Worldwide gross- 338.61 crores

With 338.61 crore gross, Yeh Jawaan Hai Deewani surpassed the lifetime collection of Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores), Bharat (323.03 crores), The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores), and Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores). Soon, it will also surpass Drishyam 2 (339.89 crores) and Bang Bang (340 crores).

