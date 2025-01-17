Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, has exceeded all expectations at the Indian box office. Surprisingly, the film, which was made in 2012, is still relevant and fresh among the audience. While it has already become a successful venture, the film also got the honor of being the first hit of Kollywood in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 6 days!

Directed by Sundar C, the Kollywood action comedy was released on January 12, ahead of the Pongal festive season. This move has turned out to be beneficial, as the response from the family has been really good. With favorable reactions from the audience, the film registered a start of 3 crores, and there’s no looking back since then.

After a healthy start, Madha Gaja Raja kept growing due to the Pongal holidays. On day 2, it earned 3 crores. On day 3, it saw a massive jump and earned 6.20 crores. Again, on day 4, there was a solid jump, with 6.80 crores coming in. Yesterday, i.e., on day 5, the film added another 6.14 crores, taking the overall tally to 25.14 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Now that the festive season has ended in Tamil Nadu, Madha Gaja Raja is expected to see a drop in the collection today. If it stays around the opening day, it’ll be a solid hold.

Meanwhile, the Vishal starrer is already a box office success. Reportedly, it carries a budget of 15 crores. Against this, the film has 25.14 crores, which means it already enjoys an ROI (return on investment) of 10.14 crores or 67.60%. To become a clean hit, the film needs to make 100% returns, and that’s possible when it hits the collection of 30 crores.

So, to become a hit at the Indian box office, Madha Gaja Raja needs just 4.86 crores more, which will be covered by tomorrow.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Madha Gaja Raja:

Day 1- 3 crores

Day 2- 3 crores

Day 3- 6.20 crores

Day 4- 6.80 crores

Day 5- 6.14 crores

Total- 25.14 crores

