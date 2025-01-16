Finally, Kangana Ranaut’s much-talked-about Emergency is going to see the day of lights. The film was completed on time but was stuck for a theatrical release. There were rumors about its direct arrival on OTT, but now, it’s going to be released first in theatres. Things are not smooth for Kangana, so even her upcoming film is expected to start its journey on a slow note at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

The post-pandemic era has been a curse for many actors and Kangana is one of them. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress had some successful films to boast of and her films also took some sort of openings. However, post-COVID, due to various reasons, she has lost her touch and the audience has completely neglected her releases.

Among all her films in the post-COVID era, Emergency managed to create some curiosity due to its subject. For those who don’t know, Kangana Ranaut portrays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. As the name suggests, the film deals with the emergency declared in 1975. The synopsis on BookMyShow says, “It is based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The film chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History.”

In the past, we have seen films dealing with such sensitive/controversial subjects work really well at the box office due to the discussions they trigger. For the same reason, Emergency grabbed some eyeballs. Also, the trailer of the film was appreciated by many. Still, it won’t take a decent start at the Indian box office, as the required buzz among neutrals is missing.

Tomorrow is Cinema Lovers Day, and movies will be available to watch at highly affordable prices at selected theatres. The discounted rates are definitely going to boost Emergency. With just a few hours to go, the film is heading for a day 1 collection of 2-3 crore net at the Indian box office.

It’s a low number, but the positive thing is that it will be Kangana Ranaut’s biggest Hindi opener in the post-COVID era. Tejas, which was released in 2023, opened at 1.25 crores. Emergency will surpass it tomorrow.

