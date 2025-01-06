The second trailer of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency is out now. The movie has also been helmed by the actress and is geared up for release this month after a long delay. Here is our review of the trailer of the movie.

Emergency Trailer 2 Review

The Emergency trailer 2 showcases Kangana Ranaut as the former Prime Minister Of India, Indira Gandhi, who is at the prime of her reign. Anupam Kher, as Jayaprakash Narayan, writes her a letter from the prison explaining to her the importance of her rule as the Prime Minister. On the other hand, a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, played by Shreyas Talpade, fears the ruin of democracy under the reign of Indira Gandhi. However, all hell breaks loose after the Prime Minister declares an emergency. She also refuses to seek the permission of the cabinet ministers declaring herself as the ‘cabinet.’

Meanwhile, violence and bloodshed engulfed the nation, and protests arose against Indira Gandhi, especially from Jayaprakash Narayan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She also hints at a war when probed by Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, played by Milind Soman. The Emergency trailer 2 ends with Gandhi saying, “Indira Is India.”

One of the main shortcomings of the Emergency trailer 2 is the dialogues, which seems to be over the top and borderline preachy. There is a sense of a repetitive jingoism when it comes to the characters mourning the death of ‘Loktantra’ in the trailer. However, the performances are the saving grace for this one. Kangana Ranaut looks impeccable as she dives deep into the skin of the character right from the physicalities to the voice modulation. Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman also command attention.

However, because of the tint of preachiness, we do not feel a lot of emotions with this one. But hopefully, the movie will manage to prove us wrong. The film will be released into the theatres on January 17, 2025.

Take A Look At The Emergency 2 Trailer

