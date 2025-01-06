The trailer of the movie Azaad has been released by the makers. The film marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgn, and Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in an important role. Here is our review for the trailer of the film.

Azaad Trailer Review

The Azaad trailer traces the journey of a young man (Aaman Devgn) who finds a special connection with a majestic black horse named Azaad, which belongs to a famed dacoit, Vikram Singh (Ajay Devgn). As he tries to tame and ride the horse, he also finds himself drawn to the rebellious cause of Vikram to fight against the evil and corrupt Zamindars.

In the middle of this, he also falls in love with a rich girl (Rasha Thadani) who is at first hostile to him but eventually falls for him too. The movie revolves around the theme of loyalty and friendship against the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle.

All eyes were on the much-awaited debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani with this one. However, by the looks of the Azaad trailer, the duo does not create a very strong impact with their performance. Their lackluster screen presence ends up making Ajay Devgn’s horse the main character of this story. Ajay, on the other hand, appears intense, but his performance is just a reflection of his earlier angry young man roles.

The Azaad trailer does not flesh out the patriotism theme convincingly either. Nor does Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani’s chemistry stand out, so the trailer fails to evoke any kind of excitement or emotion. The songs and the background score, however, seem to be a little promising. We hope the main product manages to redeem itself from this underwhelming trailer.

Talking about the movie, it also stars Diana Penty and Mohit Malik in the lead roles. Azaad has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie will be released in the theatres on January 17, 2025.

Take A Look At The Azaad Trailer

