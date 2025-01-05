Kundali mein shani, ghee ke saath honey aur Ravi Kumar se dushmani sehat ke liye haanikarak ho sakti. Himesh Reshammiya will soon be back with plenty of such dialogues in Badass Ravi Kumar and the trailer of the film has arrived. Kid you not this might be the most honest trailer of the decade.

It would definitely deliver what it is promising. Cringe, or in the delusional world of this film – the 80’s cinema. The trailer of HR’s new offering has a lot going on – a lot of action ripping off scenes from Animal directly or indirectly, a lot of dialoguebaazi, a Heere ki chori and lots of songs.

After Tandoori Nights, Himesh Rehammiya is back to ruin your Tandoori Days as well, but I am impressed with the honesty of this 3-minute 25-second trailer that is displaying whatever the film would offer. The star cast includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and a lot of other people, along with Prabhu Deva playing the man who would lock horns with the one and only Badass Ravi Kumar.

The film seems to be a spoof of whatever we have celebrated in Cinema in the 80s and very close to Gunda genre that turned out to be a cult classic for obvious reasons (please spot the sarcasm). In one of the scenes, Himesh Reshammiya says, “Tu bada hokar bigda hoga, main bachpan se kharaab hun” and no offense to the brilliance of HR but I would agree to this statement if he is talking about films and acting in general.

Though a part of me secretly liked the Himesh Reshammiya genre of films, especially Radio. But this one seems like that spoilt, rich, entitled kid who is given the privilege to do whatever he wants, and whenever he wants.

Badass Ravi Kumar releases on February 7 and I am sure, people would still go in the theaters to watch this. Just for some fun.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

