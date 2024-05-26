Salman Khan is one of the few people who never gets bothered about making fun of people on National platforms. He has done so quite a number of times on many reality shows, be it making fun of Shilpa Shetty’s judging skills or Mudassar Khan’s life lessons. But all of them waived it off except Himesh Reshammiya.

Himesh is one of the very few who has never shied away from calling a spade a spade, and he gave it back to Bhaijaan when there were roasts involved in Himesh’s professional ethics.

The story goes way back to when Salman Khan arrived on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa along with Katrina Kaif to promote his film Yuvraaj. Salman and Himesh worked together in many films. In fact, Himesh got his break from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Salman in jest said how Himesh Reshammiya copies songs. However, Himesh was clearly not pleased with the joke and asked him to name the songs. Salman still did not get a hint to drop the joke and further said that the copied songs were from his films only so he did not want to comment and drag.

“Uthaaye Huye Gaane” Hit Hard

However, Himesh was in no mood to take this allegation after Salman Khan said, “Kitne Anu Malik ke gaane uthaaye tune aur woh gaane jo usne khud ne uthaaye hain.” Himesh then went ahead to clarify, “Gaane toh nhi uthatha main. Ek gaana aap ne zabardasti ki thi toh maine Santana ka jo bhi tha…galti kardi thi maine jiske liye, zindagi bhar ke liye kasam khaayi this maine koi gaana uthaunga nahi.”

Salman then teased further and asked him to sing the song O Priya O Priya Priya. To this, Himesh roared like a king, “Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata.”

However Salman still eased the situation saying their banter is endless and it keeps happening. Salman and Himesh worked together in many films starting from Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, followed by Hello Brother, Bandhan, Dulhan Hum Le Jaayenge, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Tere Naam, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Kyon Ki, Bodyguard, Kick, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and recently released Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan!

