Salman Khan gifted Eidi to his fans this year with the announcement of his next Eid release. On Eid 2025, Bhaijaan will arrive in theaters with his next film, which is titled Sikandar. The film is touted as an actioner helmed by AR Murugadoss and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman and Sajid were supposed to reunite on Kick 2, but the project has gone kaput. Meanwhile, they were about to collaborate on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when it was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But later, Sajid walked out, citing creative differences, and the title of the film was changed to KKBKKJ.

Now, they are finally collaborating on Sikandar, and with the film, Salman Khan might achieve an Eid record that will truly be the greatest of all time. AR Murugadoss’s film is already being touted as a box office marvel without any details.

Murugadoss started his Hindi film career as a director with Ghajini, which was released in 2008 and was the highest-grosser of the year. Interestingly, the film was first offered to Salman Khan. Now, he might deliver another highest-grosser of the year with Sikandar!

Salman Khan’s Eid Record

Bhai dug out Eid as an opportunity to deliver a blockbuster in the year 2008 with Wanted, and he has never looked back ever since. And surprisingly, delivering Eid blockbusters almost every year, the superstar has achieved another record. Salman Khan has delivered four Eid blockbusters, which were also the highest-grossing film of the year.

Salman Khan’s Eid + HGOTY Blockbusters

Four of the superstar’s Eid blockbusters went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. It started with Dabangg in 2010, which collected 139 crore at the box office. It was followed by Bodyguard in 2011, which collected 142 crore at the box office. Next was Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, with 198 crore. The fourth film came along in 2015 with Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s 320 crore.

Will Sikandar Be The 5th Film?

Next year, in 2025, will Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss be the fifth film to achieve this milestone, making Salman Khan the only Indian actor to hold this record of having 5 Eid releases as the highest-grossing film of that year.

Certainly, a record that will be unbeatable for a long time, probably. The other two Indian actors who have an Eid release as the highest-grossing film of the year are Anil Kapoor (Beta, 1992, 13.5 crore) and Shah Rukh Khan (Veer Zara, 2004, 43 crore).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

