Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened at 16.07 crore at the box office. Clashing with Ajay Devgn‘s Maidaan in an epic battle, the film was expected to open huge, taking advantage of the Eid Holiday. However, the number of Gods was not too kind.

Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial, however, has performed well overseas, and collectively, the film has earned close to 30 crore worldwide. Despite the underwhelming numbers, BMCM has attained its first Eid record!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, after a lot of confusion, was released on April 11, on the day of Eid. However, earlier, the film was supposed to be released on April 10, but the makers decided against it, assuming people might not turn up in theaters a day before Eid!

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Misses The Eid Record

After releasing on April 11, clashing with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Akshay Kumar’s film collected 16.07 crore on day 1. With the Eid collection, the action-biggie failed to push Salman Khan‘s Tubelight out of the list of the highest Eid Day collections ever.

Salman Khan Rules 9 Out Of 10 Eid Days

When it comes to the collection of Hindi films on the day of Eid, Salman Khan is clearly the winner. Bhaijaan rules 10 out of the 9 spots in the list of highest Eid Day collections. The only spot he does not own is owned by Shah Rukh Khan‘s Chennai Express.

Check out the Top 10 Eid Day Collections of All Time, along with the day of Eid in the film’s run.

1. Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore | Day 1

2. Race 3 (2018): 38.14 crore | Day 2

3. Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore | Day 1

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 36.60 crore | Day 2

5. Chennai Express (2023): 33.10 crore | Day 1

6. Kick (2014): 29 crore | Day 5

7. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 25.75 crore | Day 2

8. Bodyguard (2011): 21 crore | Day 1

9. Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 20 crore | Day 5

10. Tubelight (2017): 19.09 crore | Day 4

