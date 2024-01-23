Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on Eid 2024, and while the film was enjoying a solo release date till a week back, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has dropped in to occupy the same release date. The two superstars will now lock horns at the box office for the 9th time in their career.

However, while the two films are ready to clash at Eid, which might affect each other, the festival release date is the most sought-after date in Bollywood. Generally, it has been Salman Khan who has always ruled the Eid release date almost every year.

Even in 2023, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on Eid. However, this year, while Bhaijaan is taking a sabbatical, Eid was a major opportunity to tap on. While Akshay Kumar booked it and locked Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s release date, Ajay Devgn followed.

The two superstars are ready for a battle now. However, there have been times when Eid clashes have been averted, with one superstar either making way for the other or trying to escape the clash, realizing one’s potential is not enough to fight the other superstar.

Here are five major Eid Box Office clashes that were supposed to happen but did not due to various reasons.

1. Chennai Express Vs Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

In 2013, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express was supposed to release on Eid, and while Rohit Shetty locked the release date much earlier, Ekta Kapoor’s Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, starring Akshay Kumar and Imran Khan followed. While Chennai Express was released on August 8, Akshay’s film arrived a week later on Independence Day 2013.

Interestingly, Salman Khan did not have a release that year. Chennai Express was a blockbuster that collected 227 crore while OUATIMD collected 65 crore after releasing a week later since it still was a partial clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s film working like a miracle at the box office.

2. Inshallah Vs Sooryavanshi

The world was excited when Salman Khan announced his reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Inshallah and promised to deliver the film on Eid 2020. However, the same release date was occupied by Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, who did not shy away from moving his film-making way for Salman Khan and claimed, “Eid to bus Bhaijaan ki hi hoti hai.” Unfortunately, Inshallah never took off, but by that time, Sooryavanshi had already taken another release date.

3. Laxxmi Bomb Vs Radhe

When Salman Khan walked out of Inshallah, he promised his fans to meet them on Eid 2020. In a jiffy, another film titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was announced to release on Eid 2020. However, this time, Akshay Kumar did not want to lose out on an opportunity for a good release date. His film Laxxmi Bomb was announced as an Eid 2020 release.

But obviously, fate had other plans. None of these films could be released on Eid due to COVID-19. Later, Laxxmi Bomb was released on Diwali 2020 on Hotstar, and Radhe was released on Eid 2021 on OTT as well.

4. Sultan Vs Raees

This was probably one of the biggest Eid clashes everyone wanted to witness. It must have been a clash of titans with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan locking horns at the box office. However, Raees was not completed on time and had to be postponed due to SRK’s injury. Later, at an event, he even confessed that he discussed the pros and cons of the two films clashing, and Salman Khan agreed that films of such level need 4000 – 5000 theaters each. So, only such big films can be released once and when there are at least 10,000 theaters in the country.

5. Tiger 3 Vs Runway 34 Vs RRR

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was planned to be released on Eid 2022. However, while fans expected the film to drop, it was delayed without any hint about when it would actually be released. Earlier, it was expected that Tiger 3 would have to lock horns with RRR and Runway 34 (which was then titled May Day.)

However, neither RRR nor Tiger 3 occupied Eid 2022. Still, Ajay Devgn had to face a clash with Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 later.

Now Ajay Devgn is ready to face a clash with Tiger Shroff yet again with his film Maidaan, where the superstar plays a football coach. The film is a biographical sports drama directed by Amit Sharma that chronicles the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, India’s football coach and manager of the national team.

On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is one of the costliest action films in Bollywood and is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

