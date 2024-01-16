Inshallah, this has been one project that not only Sanjay Leela Bhansali fans have been waiting for, but Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & now even Shah Rukh Khan fans want to see what it is after all. It was 2018 when the film was first rumored to happen with SLB & Salman; the news came after the director registered the film’s title, making everyone curious about it.

Salman confirmed at an event saying he had heard a one-liner story of the film, but Sanjay hasn’t picked up his calls since then, and he jokingly asked the media to ask the director to speak with him. Then, in the same year (2018), it was reported that Deepika Padukone would be a part of this film, and this came from a 2016 report which stated that Bhai & DP are set to star in an SLB film.

Even Anushka Sharma’s name was doing the rounds on the internet about starring in Inshallah. But then Alia Bhatt was finalized, and this time, it was confirmed that she would star opposite Khan, and everything was ready. But, a year later, in 2019, there came the news of Salman rushing out of the film sets because he disagreed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s vision for the film.

How Salman Khan bid Inshallah a goodbye!

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan reacted to the film getting shelved and said, “Sanjay was a friend even before we started working on Khamoshi. He had come to meet me through Manisha Koirala. After that, we collaborated on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. When he came to me with this film, I liked it, and we decided to work together again. One thing I can say is that Sanjay won’t do gaddaari with his film.”

“I want him to make the film he wants to make. Nothing changes between us as friends, and I’m sure nothing has changed in Sanjay’s heart for me. I’m extremely close to his mother (Leela) and sister (Bela). I wish him all the best. He and I will still work in the future on a film, Inshallah.”

Love story? Na! Commercial potboiler? Ya!

Even the film’s interior designer revealed how they had designed 22 sets, out of which two were ready, and Alia had also started shooting her portions. But then, apparently, Salman Khan disagreed with Bhansali’s vision of making this into a love story and wanted it to be a commercial potboiler that he would release on Eid.

King Khan replacing BB Khan! (Not Bigg Boss, Blockbuster)

Fans thought this meant the end of the film, but no, because it’s a subject Sanjay Leela Bhansali won’t ever let go, and now the reports are that he has approached none other than Shah Rukh Khan to replace Salman. According to Pinkvilla, SLB has already met SRK a couple of times recently, and that could be for this film.

Deepika + SRK = A Superhit recipe!

The film’s character is a perfect fit for King Khan, but it’s yet to be seen if Alia Bhatt will make a comeback to the project. Seeing the current trendline of Shah’s career, it highly looks like the report of Deepika Padukone being in Inshallah could come true, seeing how well the public accepted them in Pathaan & Jawan. If this happened, Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have a blockbuster recipe in his hand and an easy 500-crore+ project, which could’ve been of Salman Khan only if he had surrendered himself to SLB’s vision.

Must Read: Fighter Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Is All Set To Do Some Bang Bang Winning The BO War With Pathaan’s Rubia Deepika Padukone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News