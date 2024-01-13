The year 2024 has already started on a nice note, with Merry Christmas being appreciated and growing by word of mouth. On the other hand, the South Indian film HanuMan is also performing decently at the Hindi Box Office. So far, so good. This satisfactory performance will escalate once Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fly high with Fighter in two weeks.

However, the year 2024 has been currently grabbing headlines for two reasons – A. Absence of major box office stars – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, and B. Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar overpopulating the year with as many as eight releases between the two of them.

But if we look at the brighter side, then the year 2024 will give the younger stars an opportunity to redeem their glory at the box office in the absence of the box office sharks who have taken a break this year.

Together, these young stars might bring as many as eight 100 crore grossers, and if all goes well and their films are well made, then they together might aim for an easy 800 – 1000 crore at the box office.

Have a look at these young stars who are ready to play the number game this year.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion Poster (Picture Credit: IMDb)This year, the actor will place his bets on two films – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. He has already proved his box office worth with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected 181.82 crore. He also has the famous Punchnama series to his credit and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, all of them hits. However, he had a dull year in 2023 with Shehzada tanking and SatyaPrem Ki Katha getting a lukewarm response.

If all goes well, then Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion and Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might help Kartik have an easy 150 crore average per film!

Vicky Kaushal

The Uri actor has not tasted clean success at the box office ever since Uri: The Surgical Strike. His last release, Sam Bahadur, is in the last leg, with the film moving into the respectable zone but far ahead from being called a hit. The actor has two chances to redeem himself – firstly with Dharma Productions’ Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, also starring Triptii Dimri and directed by Anand Tiwari, and secondly with Chhava, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, produced by Maddock Films and helmed by Laxman, Utekar.

While the latter seems to have meek chances of recognition, the Dharma film might actually work wonders if promoted cleverly, aiming 60 – 80 crore at the box office.

Siddharth Malhotra

Action has been the flavor of the year 2023, and Siddharth Malhotra might take it forward with Dharma Productions’ Yodha. However, the film is low on buzz, star cast, and even the crew. So it is very difficult to create any impact, but let us never say never!

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff might have an advantage over everyone else and probably come out as the most successful of this lot with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan since he gets Akshay Kumar as the parallel lead and Ali Abbas Zafar as the director. The film is expected to collect somewhere more than 200 crore and is definitely one of the best for Tiger Shroff, who will travel the road to redemption after the War!

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid might not fit in with a lot of youngsters, but the actor tasted the first solo blockbuster of his career with Kabir Singh in 2019, which collected 278.24 crore. The Haider actor has two releases in 2024 – Dinesh Vijan’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon and Deva with Pooja Hegde. Hopefully, he redeems himself at the box office. However, the chances are very low!

Alia Bhatt

Vasan Bala is directing Alia in this solo adventure, and the Gangubai actress is a box-office star. Be it the blockbuster in Raazi that collected 123.17 crore or Gangubai Kathiawadi’s 128.89 crore, which was an average film that registered respectable earnings owing to the first gutsy film to come to the theaters after the pandemic’s extended impact in the theaters and partial lockdowns. So, Jigra might be yet another surprise blockbuster.

Rajkummar Rao (Mr and Mrs Maahi/Stree 2)

Rajkummar Rao delivered his last hit with Stree in 2018, and he has the maximum chance to redeem himself at the box office with three releases in 2024. Mr. and Mrs. Maahi with Janhvi Kapoor, Sri with Alaya F, and Stree 2! While Stree 2 will be a sure-shot super hit owing to the excitement of being a sequel, the other two films might be hits because of their production houses. Both of these might easily cross the 50 – 60 crore mark at the box office.

Together, all these stars might aim a sure shot of 750 – 800 crore at the box office, and if the year 2024 gets luckier for them, then this figure might touch the golden 1000 crore figure. Here’s hoping all the young stars have a stroke of excellent luck!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

