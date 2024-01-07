Rumors of another sequel have been buzzing in Bollywood. Crazy theories and speculations suggest that a big director from the South has been approached for Rowdy Rathore 2. Earlier, reports of the sequel grabbed headlines when Sidharth Malhotra was rumored to replace Akshay Kumar in the film.
It has also been established in many reports that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of the film. If he would have been, this would have been another sequel in the pipeline for the actor who already has Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5 & Welcome 3.
Reports of Rowdy Rathore 2 might be true, or they might just be another speculation. However, there are many sequels, threequels, and prequels, which have been locked in a release date for the year 2024.
Here’s a list of all the sequels planned for the year.
Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2
A sequel to Love, Sex Aur Dhokha was announced earlier this year. While Ekta Kapoor will produce the film helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, the star cast has not been finalized yet. The first part of the film starred Anshuman Jha, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Rajkummar Rao and was a hit.
Metro…In Dino
Anurag Basu’s Metro…Life in a City is coming back with another set of four stories about four couples living in metro cities. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur – Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma – Pankaj Tripathi, and others.
Singham Again
Singham Again by Rohit Shetty will be back in 2024, and a list of all the popular actors from the industry are a part of the film – including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and others.
Stree 2
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s horror-comedy Stree is coming back with a second part this year. The first part of the film ended on a cliffhanger, and people were excited about where the story would lead.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a rage at the box office, and the third part of the film has gone on the floor. However, fans are insisting on bringing Akshay Kumar back to the franchise, which is moving forward with Kartik Aaryan.
Raid 2
Ajay Devgn will be back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, which will be released in 2024. The film will be helmed by Rajkumar Gupta.
Welcome To The Jungle
A whole bunch of actors have been announced for Welcome 3, which has been titled Welcome to the Jungle. Akshay Kumar is making a comeback in the franchise after his absence in part 2.
South Indian sequels
Sequels to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Kamal Haasan’s Indian will also be released in 2024. A prequel to Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is also releasing this year.
