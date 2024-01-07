Rumors of another sequel have been buzzing in Bollywood. Crazy theories and speculations suggest that a big director from the South has been approached for Rowdy Rathore 2. Earlier, reports of the sequel grabbed headlines when Sidharth Malhotra was rumored to replace Akshay Kumar in the film.

It has also been established in many reports that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of the film. If he would have been, this would have been another sequel in the pipeline for the actor who already has Hera Pheri 3, Housefull 5 & Welcome 3.

Reports of Rowdy Rathore 2 might be true, or they might just be another speculation. However, there are many sequels, threequels, and prequels, which have been locked in a release date for the year 2024.