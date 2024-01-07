Recently, a controversy erupted after Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna made an objectionable remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Soon after her comment on a Tweet went viral, the Maldives government condemned the same and called India a ‘time-tested friend.’ Later, another row erupted after Maldivian leader Zahid Rameez accused India of “copying a small economy like Sri Lanka” to make money. However, these comments from the Island nation’s ministers created an uproar on social media, calling for a boycott of the Island.

Amid the Maldives controversy, many Indian celebs have come together to encourage their fans to explore the Indian Islands and join hands for Lakshadweep. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut have given it back to the Maldivian leader for his hateful tweets against India and its island. A couple of days back, PM Modi spent some time at the picturesque beaches of the island and enjoys snorkeling too. Scroll down.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay Kumar shared the screenshots of Zahid Rameez’s Tweet and wrote, “Came across comments from prominent public figures from the Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors, but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism.”

Kangana Ranaut re-tweeted his Tweet and wrote, “Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed.…”

“Mr Zahid, Lakshadweep’s entire population is hardly 60 thousands people, which means it’s almost untouched, unexplored and unexploited natural island. For most people tourism is not just filthy luxury, it is rather exploration of nature, alignment with the source and above all experiencing and enjoying the raw, untouched beauty of virgin beaches. Shame on you for being so crass and vulgarly racist,” wrote the Manikarnika actress in next Tweet.

Smell?? Permanent smell?? What!!! Suffering from massive Muslim phobia, even though belonging to the same community. Lakshadweep consists of 98 percent of Muslim population, this prominent public figure from Maldives calling them smelly and lowly is rather racist and uninformed.… pic.twitter.com/hLbQvD5RYD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2024

Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians. Surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists.

We are good to our neighbors but

why should we tolerate such… pic.twitter.com/DXRqkQFguN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 7, 2024

Other celebs like Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sachin Tendulkar and others have come together to encourage their fans to support their own tourism.

It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 7, 2024

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024

All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍

Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️

This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024

Incredible India is not just a tag, our beautiful country has some of the most incredible and stunning locales and #Lakshadweep is an example of it- a heaven like place in India itself! Can’t wait to explore this beautiful Indian island. #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/Z16hxG0fOo — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 7, 2024

Lost in the azure embrace, Lakshadweep islands have captured my heart. The rich culture, tranquil beaches, and the genuine warmth of its people create an enchanting allure. Join me in celebrating the inclusivity and unparalleled beauty of these islands – a treasure trove waiting… — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 7, 2024

Reportedly, Maldives minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid claimed India is shifting focus from the Maldives by promoting Lakshadweep as another tourist spot. Now, in the latest update, the Maldives government has suspended 3 ministers for their derogatory remarks against India and its PM Narendra Modi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan Once Addressed Sunny Leone’s Adult Film Career & Said She Has Many Hits On Her Website, Adding “Maine Kabhi Nahi Dekha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News