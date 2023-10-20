With time, Kangana Ranaut has earned the title of controversial queen – thanks to the number of controversies the actress has ignited or been a part of. From calling Karan Johar ‘the flag bearer of nepotism’ to being accused of hijacking Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, she has often made headlines for infamous reasons. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about when she was in the news for her rivalry with Manikarnika director Krish and actors Sonu Sood and Atul Kulkarni for allegedly chopping off their scenes.

For the unversed, Kangana reportedly hijacked the Krish directorial and began directing the film in her own way. The filmmaker in an interview, had revealed that despite completing 70% of the shoot, Ranaut made changes in the film for her own benefit.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Krish called Kangana Ranaut a liar and said, “Kangana is lying. Clearly, if you look at the messages she sent to Vijayendra and still stored them, it seems that there was a plan in her mind to take over and present these later in her defense. So, that it doesn’t look like an after-thought.” Adding, “Kangana and I are both not going away from this industry so soon. I will direct many more films in future and so will she. People will know who stands where”. “I’m sick and tired. Of Kangana and the controversy,” he had said further.

Well, this wasn’t the first time Krish had opened up about the controversy. In another interview with the same entertainment portal, Krish had said, “Kangana Ranaut has done 20-25% of the first half and 10-15% in the second half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way.”

“I had finished my entire edit in June. I had completed all the reels and even given them for sound recording. Everybody even dubbed but not Kangana. She was shooting for Mental in London. She returned, saw the film and said that she liked it. She however added that she had few small concerns. After few days, she said that iska jyaada hai, uska jyaada hai, this girl is overpowering, that girl is overpowering. Then she came up with yeh change karna hai, woh change karna hai. She also said that Kamal Jain (producer) hadn’t liked the film,” the filmmaker had said.

On the work front, after the box office debacle of Chandraumukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Tejas and will also be seen in Emergency.

