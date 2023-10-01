This Friday, we saw three important films hitting theatres in the form of Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2. At the Indian box office, Fukrey 3 is doing well, while The Vaccine War has turned out to be a complete washout. The Chandramukhi sequel, on the other hand, is not performing up to the mark. Starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film is currently in a dicey position; let’s know about its budget and breakeven!

Directed by P. Vasu, the horror flick is a sequel to the 2005 Kollywood blockbuster Chandramukhi. It had a stellar cast featuring Rajinikanth, Jyothika and others. It was a huge commercial success upon its original release and turned into a classic cult over the years, with its repeat telecast on TV. With such a legacy in the kitty, expectations were really high, but it seems that things are going as expected.

After taking a start of 8.50 crores, Chandramukhi 2 went down on its day 2 and earned 4.20 crores. Given it was a regular Friday, numbers were expected to go down. Still, it was a much bigger drop than expected. Even yesterday, despite being Saturday, the film didn’t show much growth and stayed much below the opening day as estimates suggest 5.10 crores on day 3. After 3 days, the collection at the Indian box office stands at 17.80 crores*.

Chandramukhi 2 is clearly not going well at the Indian box office as the film has failed to capitalise on the extended weekend. Now, all eyes are set on how it performs today and tomorrow (Gandhi Jayanti). Considering the budget of 60 crores, the Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut starrer is currently stuck in a tough situation.

Reportedly, Chandramukhi 2 needs to earn at least 80 crores in its theatrical run at the Indian box office to break even. Considering an underwhelming run during the opening weekend itself, the situation looks not-so-good for the film. Let’s see if any miraculous turnaround happens.

