In the continuing streak of great Box office success, another film is ready to hit great numbers. Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his next big release Leo and the advance booking numbers of the film is not only promising a great start but hints at breaking some historic records.

Year 2023 has been turning out great for Indian Cinema. While Hindi films have re-ignited their lost charm at the Box Office with Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 and the recently released Jawan. South Indian films are maintaining their strong hold all over the country, a feat. they achieved few years ago with continuous marvels like Baahubali 2, Pushpa, KGF, RRR, Kantara and others. Now, another film seems to break records and create new one.

Thalapathy Vijay’s film’s advance booking is turning into a rage overseas with UK numbers hitting it out of the park pushing it towards the top rated film charts. Leo has already turned the number 1 Kollywood opener in the UK beating Rajinikanth’s Jailer which created a stir last month.

According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Leo’s advance booking number currently stands at an earning of Â£250,520 through pre-sales which has made it number 1 in the industry. But the film releases on 19th October 2023 and it has 19 more days to beat every existing record with this pace. Currently the film surprisingly has entered the top Indian openers in the UK without even a release yet.

With Â£255K, Thalapathy Vijay, with his film, is already standing at number 5 in the list of Top Indian Film Openings In UK. And with 19 days remaining the film might ram into Pathaan’s top spot, a possibility which seems inevitable currently.

Check out the list of Top Indian Films [Day 1] in UK

1. Pathaan – Â£319K

2. Jawan – Â£307K

3. Sultan – Â£271K

4. Chennai Express – Â£258.5K

5. Leo – Â£255K (19D To Go)

6. Race 3 – Â£254.8K

7. Ponniyin Selvan 1 – Â£250K

8. Dhoom 3 – Â£249.5K

9. Ponniyin Selvan 2 – Â£228.5K

10.Dilwale – Â£218K

