Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been creating and smashing records every single day ever since the film was released. Now as the Atlee directorial inches towards the 600 crore mark, creating history at the Indian Box Office and entering the highest grosser ever list, SRK has achieved a very rare ft. in the record book.

The film has already entered the highest grosser list and this is SRK’s second entry this year with Pathaan already sitting at its spot securely after the action film created a havoc at the Box Office in the beginning of this year.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan, has delivered two all time grossers in a single year. A very rare ft. In fact, exclusive achievement but only after the first superstar of this country. Yes, SRK stands second in the list of this achievement which has been done only once before.

While in 2023, with Jawan and Pathaan, King Khan has delivered two all time grossers in a single calendar year it was showman Raj Kapoor who did it first. And till date, the only actor to achieve this record. Now the Zero actor has joined Raj Kapoor in this elite club where the two of them enjoy an undisputed kingdom.

In 1949, Raj Kapoor delivered two super duper hits – Andaz and Barsaat. Both of which turned all-time grossers. While Barsaat earned 1.25 crore at the Box Office, Andaz collected 1.10 crore. Now, who better than another superstar, Shah Rukh Khan to accompany the showman? This rare trivia was originally pointed out by Pinkvilla.

With Pathaan’s 543 crore and Jawan’s 584 crores and counting, SRK is the second Indian actor to deliver two all time grossers in a single year. Hail the King!

