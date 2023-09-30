After the COVID pandemic slowed down, we saw how theatrical business came to a standstill across the globe. During this gloomy phase, there were some films that turned out to be a saviour, and one such outing was Spider-Man: No Way Home. Starring Tom Holland in a titular role, the film emerged as the first big hit in the post-pandemic era and almost grossed $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Jon Watts, No Way Home serves as the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home and is an important film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Even before the release, the superhero flick enjoyed a great buzz due to rumoured speculations and cameos. So, it was on the cards that it was going to take an earth-shattering start.

Before the release, there were rumours of old spideys – Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – joining the adventure through a concept of the multiverse, and thankfully, those rumours turned out to be true. As a result, Spider-Man: No Way Home set the box office on fire across the globe, and despite the lethargic situation for theatrical business, it earned almost $2 billion in its impressive theatrical run.

As per Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home did a business of $1.921 billion at the worldwide box office. Out of this, the North American box office contributed $814.11 million, while the overseas market contributed a whopping $1.107 billion. Such a terrific theatrical run brought in a great fortune for Sony.

As per Deadline, Spider-Man: No Way Home had a production budget of $200 million. Apart from this, a huge amount was spent on marketing and other stuff. Removing all these expenses, the film still managed to make a solid profit of around $610 million for Sony. If calculated, it’s 31.75% of the total worldwide collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

