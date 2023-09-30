Jawan is now aiming for bigger milestones for itself. While at one point in time, it seemed that the film would have a lifetime of 550 crores for itself, now it’s set to go past that number rather comfortably and aim for even 570 crores, and that too in just the Hindi version. This is truly phenomenal because way way it will have a huge lead over Gadar 2, which will close under 530 crores, and Pathaan, the Hindi version of it was 524.50 crores.

All of this has been made possible with the kind of holds that the film has managed since Monday onwards. One expected the numbers to get into that 4 crores range right through the week, but then the film actually hovered around the 5 crores mark and even peaked on the partial holiday of Eid with 5.81 crores coming on Thursday. Post that, Friday was quite good as well, with 5 crores* coming in, and that has set the Shah Rukh Khan starrer well for some big numbers today, tomorrow and then Monday (Gandhi Jayanti).

Currently, Jawan stands at 530.50 crores, and it’s a given that by the close of Monday, the film would have netted 550 crores in Hindi. From there, the film will keep collecting those 2-3 crores on a daily basis, and that would be good enough to keep it in circulation despite a plethora of new releases that arrive in the coming weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

