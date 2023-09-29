Fukrey 3 Box Office Day 2 VS The Vaccine War (Early Trends): It’s a fest for fans as there are currently multiple films being screened at the multiplexes. While Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is yet to slow down at the box office, three films have already hit the screens. Last week Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar arrived with The Great India Family, On Thursday i.e., September 28, three films – Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War – were released in theatres.

Amongst all these films, its Shah Rukh Khan starrer that continues to lead the game despite being in the 4th week of its release. Let’s check out how much the other two films have earned on day 2.

As per the early trends flowing in, Fukrey 3 starrer has been sticking around while bringing in decent numbers. The Vaccine War is trying hard to stay put. Reportedly, the film starrer Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, among others, has minted around Rs 7-8 crore on day 2. With the latest numbers, its total collection now stands at Rs 15.82-16.83 crore”.

Fukrey 3 opened to Rs 8.82 crore for the unversed, much higher than its competitor, The Vaccine War, which reportedly earned just Rs 1.50 crore on Day 1. Speaking of its day 2 collection, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has struggled even to bring in Rs 0.50-1 crore*.

Speaking of its reviews, the third instalment of the multi-starrer has garnered mixed to positive from audience and critics, while the Nana Patekar and Anupam Kher starrer has garnered negative to mixed reviews.

Apart from competing with each other, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War are also facing a clash from Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 3 and, of course, ‘THE’ Jawan.

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

