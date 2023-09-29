Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Kangana Ranaut & Raghava Lawrence Starrer Goes Down After A Decent Start, Shows A Drop Of Over 20%

This Thursday witnessed the release of three noteworthy films and one of them was Chandramukhi 2. Originally, it’s a Tamil film but since it also stars Kangana Ranaut in a key role apart from Raghava Lawrence, eyes are set on its performance at the box office in the Hindi belt. It took a decent start yesterday but today, the collection has gone down. Here’s how it has fared so far on day 2!

Directed by P. Vasu, the film is a sequel to the 2005 Kollywood blockbuster Chandramukhi. It had a strong star cast featuring Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Prabhu and others. It was a huge commercial success and became a cult over the years, with its telecast on TV gaining immense popularity. With such a legacy in the kitty, expectations were really high, but it seems nothing is going in favour.

Chandramukhi 2 sees Raghava Lawrence carrying the film on shoulders instead of Rajinikanth. Yesterday, it opened to decent numbers with 8.50 crores net coming in. However, with negative reviews and not-so-good word-of-mouth floating around, the film dropped today by 24-28% as early trends suggest collection in the range of 6.10-6.40 crores net on day 2. The total Indian collection is heading in the range of 14.60-14.90 crores net.

Considering the fact that Chandramukhi 2 is a Thursday release, the drop on regular Friday is understandable but if we see the overall collection, it’s underwhelming, especially being a sequel to such a popular horror-comedy.

The film is currently running in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions. The major chunk is of course driven by the Tamil version with the Telugu version providing some support. However, in the Hindi dubbed version, it’s a complete washout and will be out of theatres in no time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Koimoi has not independently verified numbers.

