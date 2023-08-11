South superstar Rajinikanth has a separate fanbase who literally worships him like a God. After a long gap, the maestro has returned to the screens with the film Jailer, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. While we talk about his greatness, personality, acting skills and aura, there’s a huge salary growth over the years.

Rajini is one of the richest actors in India right now. With a staggering net worth of Rs 430 crore, as per Lifestyle Asia, here’s how much he has seen growth in his salary in his career so far. Scroll ahead to read more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apparently, Rajinikanth used to undervalue himself and didn’t know how much salary he should ask for based on the market value in the early days of his career. He used to charge around Rs 30K for a project. In a viral video, while remembering late screenwriter Panchu Arunachalam, he recalled an incident and said, as quoted in the OTT play, “I told Panchu, sir, that I take Rs 30,000 (per film). Since he wanted to take me to Singapore and Malaysia for the shoots, I asked him to give me some Rs 20,000 or 35,000.”

Rajinikanth further added how Panchu reacted to it and revealed he had said, “You’re worse than me. You are just charging Rs 30,000? Do you know what kind of business your films are doing at the box office? Do you know that distributors and exhibitors vie for your movie rights? Is there no one to tell you all this?” After that, Arunachalam had offered him his first highest-paid film, Rs 1,10,000, for the film Priya. Since then, he never looked back and became one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Well, from there, Rajinikanth has built an empire with his hit movies, be it in the South or Bollywood and carved a path that no one could ever touch. The actor now charges Rs 100 Crore per film. But as per the latest reports, the Robot actor took home a massive sum of Rs 110 crore for his recent movie Jailer. Reportedly, the film’s whole budget was Rs 225 crores.

Rajinikanth has surely come up a long way while entertaining his audience with his action and acting skills. Did you know about his salary growth? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Kushi Star Vijay Deverakonda Says “We Were Thinking Of Setting Samantha Ruth Idli Stall” Waiting For Her Even 10 Years If Required To Finish The Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News