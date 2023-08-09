After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next release, Kushi, a romantic film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is set to release on September 1. As fans eagerly await the film, a trailer launch was held today in Hyderabad.

The film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Samantha, after Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. Touted to be a romantic drama and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will reportedly revolve around an unconventional love story.

At the trailer launch event of Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that we were ready to wait for Samantha as she took a sabbatical from work to focus on her health. She recently returned from a vacation in Bali. The Telugu star said, “We were ok to wait. We were not in a hurry, for we know how much she contributes, if it’s 6 months we wait, 1 year we wait, at a point, I was ready to wait and was talking to Shiva, what if we shoot the second half 10 years later since its gonna take time, she wants to recover. Let’s pause this film, end it with our marriage, open it 10 years later, and make it a film about the journey over this period. We would laugh about it. In between, we were thinking of different set on Vijayawada highway, outside college, Samantha Idli Stall.”

Watch the trailer below:

The 2-minute, 41-second-long trailer begins with Vikram, played by Vijay Deverakonda, arriving in Kashmir and meeting Samantha‘s Aaradhya, whom he falls in love with. The girl turns out to be Brahmin, and they both make an effort to convince their parents to approve of their union. Even though it doesn’t work out, they still get married.

But the problems don’t stop there. Aaradhya and Vikram are now married but are having trouble adjusting to married life and are always at odds.

