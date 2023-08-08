Soon after Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife Sapandana passed away in Bangkok following a massive cardiac arrest, a debate has triggered on the “adverse effects” of the Keto diet and extreme exercise.

The extreme push towards losing weight is the reason for her heart attack, as sources claimed she was following a keto diet and doing extreme exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spandana got a lot of appreciation when she lost 16 kg weight. She acted in one of the Kannada films and participated in many reality shows. She has also produced a movie, ‘Kismat’, with Vijaya Raghavendra playing a lead role.

Earlier, when Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest, questions were raised about whether extreme exercise was the cause.

Congress MLC and senior leader B.K. On Tuesday, Hariprasad, Spandana’s paternal uncle, said that her body would reach Bengaluru from Thailand at 11 p.m. today. The body will reach home by 12.30 a.m. and will be kept for paying last tributes at the residence of Spandana’s father, B.K. Shivaram.

The last rites would be conducted at the Harishchandra Ghat in Srirampura by Wednesday noon, Hariprasad stated.

Vijaya Raghavendra and Spandana have a son. They were recognised as a model couple in the Kannada film industry.

On Monday, Spandana succumbed to a heart attack in Bangkok Hospital. Spandana, who was on a Bangkok tour with family members, returned to her room with cousins after shopping and collapsed. She was immediately shifted to the hospital but in vain.

Must Read: Jailer: Pre-Box Office Theatrical Business Goes Well Over 100 Crores, This Rajinikanth’s Biggie Needs 200 Crore+ Worldwide Collection To Be A Clean Hit?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News