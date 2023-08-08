Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the news in recent times as she gears up for her upcoming much-awaited movie titled ‘Bhola Shankar’ alongside megastar Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. The film has already generated significant excitement and anticipation among the fans, especially after Chiranjeevi praised the ‘Baahubali’ actress for her hardwork and dedication.

Tamannaah has often been admired for her good work, but one thing that she has been popular for from day one is her top notch fashion sense. Recently, the 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures from a recent photoshoot as she dressed in a jaw-dropping hot red-coloured saree look for ‘Jailer’ audio launch.

Designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, the red-coloured embellished saree with a thigh-high slit on the front was a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary. Tamannaah wore a bralette-style blouse along with triple embellished straps and accessorised the striking ensemble with dangling earrings and gold strappy pumps.

For the hair and make-up, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for winged eyeliner with subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, light contouring and mauve lip shade. Her side-parted and lightly tousled open wavy hairdo gave the much-needed touch to the elegant ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

On the other hand, two years back, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also wowed her fans by taking her love for wearing sarees a little further by donning a similar exquisite red saree with high-slit. The South-Indian superstar chose to drape a Kresha Bajaj sequined saree as she visited the International Film Festival of India 2021 as a speaker held in Goa.

The brilliant red sequin high-slit saree with a mesh-embodied neckline blouse was a perfect head-turner for all the ‘Lust Stories 2‘ actress’ fans. The intricate embroidery on the full sleeves and Samantha’s choice of loose, elegantly groomed hair also enhanced the beauty and grace of the diva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Now that Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have worn similar styled outfits flaunting their perfectly toned legs, you can surely add this to your wardrobe for that perfect cocktail party or a date night.

