Vidya Balan has continued to defy the norms of traditional Bollywood beauty throughout her career. She has worn everything from traditional Indian saris to western gowns and has always looked confident and stylish. She has also been a trendsetter, helping popularise specific fashion trends, such as the saree.

The Parineeta actress is a true fashion icon, and she has helped to change the way that women are seen in Bollywood. She is a role model for women of all shapes and sizes, and she shows that it is possible to be beautiful and successful without conforming to traditional beauty standards.

She once defied all norms and standards of beauty as she posed almost n*de exuding major confident vibes while she covered her assets with merely a newspaper. Vidya did the photoshoot for famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar, and oh boy, she looked Ooh la la-tic in that look.

While it is difficult to figure out the makeup, her hair was kept short with a minimum fall over her shoulder. She chose brown lipstick to match the colour palette of the picture, as she posed on a vintage chair table.

Vidya Balan has always been a champion of body positivity and has often spoken out about the pressure women face to conform to unrealistic beauty standards. In 2014, she posed for this photoshoot by Dabboo Ratnani, where she ditched all makeup and posed in her natural state. The photo shoot was a powerful statement about beauty and self-acceptance.

When Balan made her debut in 2005 with the film Parineeta, she was criticised for her weight and her ‘unconventional’ looks, but she refused to conform to the Bollywood beauty standards and quickly became known for her unique and confident sense of style.

Check out her photoshoot here.

