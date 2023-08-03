Shraddha Kapoor is a beauty, and there is no denying that fact. The actress – who slays every time she steps out on the red carpet, at movie promotions, or just going about her day in the city, made heads turn as she put on a busty display at a recent fashion show. Scroll below to know more about the show and what she rocked on the ramp.

Shraddha – who has an amazing 81.8 million Instagram following, walked the ramp for couturier Rahul Mishra at the India Couture Week. While show-stopping for the acclaimed designer, the ‘Baaghi’ actress flaunted her cleav*ge and toned abs in a stunning lehenga set.

Social media is currently filled with pictures and videos of Shraddha Kapoor from Rahul Mishra’s show, and we couldn’t miss talking about it. The show-stopper ensemble saw the ‘Chhichhore’ actress decked in a strapless silver sequined bralette with a plunging neckline. The s*xy metallic top – featuring minimal floral details in shades of pink, resulted in her cleav*ge being on display for all to see.

Shraddha Kapoor paired this metallic silver floral blouse with a matching flowy and long skirt, complete with cancan. Taking the ensemble notches higher, the actress’ look incorporated drama in the form of a sequin-patterned crop jacket with Rahul Mishra’s signature style. And it seems like she opted for silver block heels to add height to the outfit.

When it comes to hair and makeup, Shraddha and team opted to have her shoulder-length hair done in soft curls with a side parting – something we’ve seen prominent in hairstyles of the 80s. Keeping her makeup minimal but still glamorous, the look included a shiny bronzed hue on all the skin visible, a vibrant blue-silver eye shadow, perfectly done brows, nude lips and some blush. While she opted for a diamond shocker to complete the look, her million-dollar smile stole the look.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor slaying on the ramp here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Did she slay, or was the look nah? Let us know what you think about Shraddha Kapoor’s India Couture Week show-stopper look in the comments.

