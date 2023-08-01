Shraddha Kapoor loves keeping her life low profile, and if not for movie promotions, you won’t see her often making headlines due to other nonsense. Last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the actress is having a solid run at the Indian box office. Her success ratio is making all the noise by being over 50%!

Shraddha made her debut in 2010 with Teen Patti. While some of her film initial films didn’t work, the actress got a breakthrough outing in the form of Aashiqui 2. It was a much-needed success, and she took over everyone with her Aarohi’s portrayal. The musical film was a huge blockbuster, and there’s no looking back ever since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Till now, Shraddha Kapoor has appeared in 18 films (excluding cameos and item numbers). Out of these films, she has 8 flops or losing affairs at the Indian box office. Her last release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was an ‘Average’ affair in its theatrical run. Calculating by our formula of success ratio [(Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100)], the actress has 55.55% successful films to her credit. That’s really good!

For more detailed information, visit ‘Shraddha Kapoor’s Koimoi Filmometer & Box Office Worth’ by clicking ‘BO Filmometer’ under the ‘Power Index‘ section on Koimoi.com.

Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly among the top actresses in Bollywood, and her box office track record is speaking volumes. Speaking about her worth at ticket windows, she has three 100 crore nett grossers at the Indian box office out of her last 5 films – Saaho (Hindi), Chhichhore and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office Day 10 (India): Christopher Nolan’s Film Keeps Rising, Is A Solid Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News