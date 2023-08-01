Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is progressing on the right track. After bringing in 45.90 crores over the weekend, the film was required to hold well on Monday as well. Anything over 7 crores would have been quite good and at the bare minimum, 6 crores were needed so that the fall was cushioned to less than 50%. Well, the result is on a brighter side with 7.02 crores more coming on Monday.

This is good since it now assures that at least 5 crores will come right till Thursday. In fact, if the collections stay on to be in the vicinity of 5.50 crores then that would be even better since it would indicate a fall of just 50%. That would mean not just an overall good first week but also the stage is set for a bountiful second week ahead. There is no new release this Friday, and then Independence Day weekend releases Gadar 2, and OMG 2 are also on a regular Friday (11th August) instead of a day or two before. This would mean a full 14-day open run ahead for the Karan Johar film, which has netted 52.92 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While for Alia Bhatt this is yet another success in the making after Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. For Ranveer Singh, the film could prove to be a shot in the arm. He had delivered a century with 83 before, but the economics of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are far better placed, which means a 100 crores runner would be a relatively better bet here.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Mission: Impossible 7 Box Office (India): Tom Cruise Action Entertainer Scores Over 100% Profit & Is A Bonafide ‘Hit’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News